These Female Artists Are On A Mission to Photograph 1,000 Butts
Watch the video to learn how these artists are finding and sharing self-love through pictures of bums.
Watch the video to learn how these artists are finding and sharing self-love through pictures of bums.
lauriej: And they will continue to make YUGE profits for as long as the GOP sits around like the village idiots complete with stupid grins on their faces and thumbs up their bums...........this so called president is a joke, his admin is a joke (except perhaps for the generals), his devil spawn are jokes and meanwhile they are making millions off of this presidency........shame, sad!
334