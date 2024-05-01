FEMA, Stitt tour tornado damage

MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell toured damage left behind by weekend tornadoes. Alongside Senator James Lankford, the group walked through the Love County Health Center Tuesday. The hospital was hit by the EF4 tornado Saturday with several patients and employees inside. They waited out the storm in a shelter.

Parts of the hospital’s roof and walls were significantly damaged. The town also lost its only grocery store, a Dollar General, a truck stop, and a Dollar Tree warehouse.

‘We show the love’: Marietta focused on recovery in EF-4 aftermath

“With the help of FEMA, we’re going to rebuild,” said Stitt.

“We are going to be looking at what other federal resources, not just FEMA resources, could potentially be brought in to support these communities, because we know there is significant business loss,” said Criswell.

The hospital alone employs 130 people.

“We plan on paying our employees to get through this situation and to get back on our feet,” said Scott Callender, administrator for Mercy Health Love County Health Center.

A temporary hospital for the community will be in the works.

FEMA did not give a timeline on when Oklahomans could see federal funding roll in to help cover the cost of the damages or give a number of what it might cost to repair, but Criswell did say the process will be expedited.

Stitt reminding impacted Oklahomans to report damages.

“We would want everybody to continue to report their damages and their needs to a website called damage.ok.gov,” said Stitt.

⏩ Find more coverage of the deadly tornado outbreak

Gary Branch lost his house in the storm. He said the EF4 tornado spun up right behind his house. He lost part of his back wall, the roof, and everything inside. Not only has he been dealing with insurance, he said he’s also had to fight off looters trying to steal what’s left of his belongings scattered on his front lawn.

“I’m having to sleep in my truck at nighttime,” said Branch.

He said the home he lost Saturday night held a lifetime of memories.

“Thirty-plus years of everything that we owned was in this house,” said Branch. “Our town is devastated. You know, this is material. We’re alive. That’s what counts.”

He said he and his wife left the house just in time to survive a direct hit.

“We literally were 60 seconds before this thing hit,” said Branch. “We just made it to the overpass. And you start seeing power flashes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.