FEMA says teams now in Leon County to help residents apply for help, offer referrals

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are now in Leon County to help those affected by the May 10 storms and tornadoes "apply for FEMA assistance and provide referrals to other disaster resources," according to a news release.

"DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges." the release says. "The teams work in pairs and go door to door in impacted neighborhoods to help survivors with applications for assistance and referrals to other resources. DSA teams also visit faith and community-based organizations to share disaster assistance information."

It adds that "FEMA home inspectors will be in communities to meet with applicants to verify losses. FEMA will contact the homeowner to arrange a time for the inspection.

"These inspectors carry photo ID badges and will have the applicant’s application number. FEMA personnel never ask for money for services. There are no fees involved in applying to FEMA."

How to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App.

Call 800-621-3362, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Eastern Time. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For a video on how to apply for assistance go to youtube.com/watch?v=HhtlyTX49RE.

For more information

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794.

Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FEMA: Teams now in Leon County to help residents apply for assistance