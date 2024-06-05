FEMA opens disaster center in Denton County after slew of tornadoes, floods and storms

After weeks of severe weather in North Texas this spring, FEMA is stepping in to provide aid for people who need it.

A Disaster Recovery Center is set to open in Denton County on Thursday, one of three across the eastern half of Texas to help victims of severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds since April 26. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 16.

The Denton County center will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Butterfield Elementary, 291 Indian Lane in Sanger. It will serve residents of Cooke, Collin, Henderson and Montague counties with no appointment needed.

A tornado on May 25-26 in Denton and Cooke counties destroyed 200 homes and buildings, flipped 18-wheelers and killed at least seven people while injuring at least 100. The twister leveled the AP Travel Center along Interstate 35 in Valley View, where dozens of people had sought refuge. The disaster raised questions about why storm sirens didn’t sound.

Extensive damage to a Shell travel station on Lone Oak Road in Valley View on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Severe storms that moved through Cooke and Denton counties on Saturday.

Restoration and modification shop Distinguished Customs is a pile of rubble on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas, after a tornado hit the area.

Other FEMA centers are opening in Eastland and Waller counties. The centers can accommodate people with disabilities.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Jury finds son guilty of murder in father’s killing, rejects capital murder

→ BNSF Railway sues North Texas city for blocking industrial facility

→ Father, son killed in double homicide at Fort Worth home

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

People can also apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.