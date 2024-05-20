FEMA opens additional disaster recovery centers in Miami Valley

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has opened additional disaster recovery centers to help Miami Valley residents impacted by the March 14 tornadoes.

>> PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

Three new centers have been opened, two of which are in Darke and Miami counties, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and more.

The center in Darke County is located at the Darke County Emergency Management on 5183 County Home Rd., in Greenville.

It will be open Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The center in Miami County is located at the Bradford Public Library at 138 E. Main St., in Bradford.

>>RELATED: FEMA to open disaster recovery centers in Auglaize, Logan counties

Its hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 to Saturday, May 25. This center will be closed on Wednesday, May 22.

FEMA previously opened two disaster recovery centers in Logan and Auglaize counties.

The center in Logan County remains open at Galilee Lutheran Church at 301 Lincoln Blvd. in Russells Point.

Its hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This location will be closed on Sundays.

>>RELATED: ‘Heart-wrenching;’ Community members hopeful as FEMA crews begin tornado damage assessment

Tornado survivors can visit any center for assistance, according to the spokesperson. To find the center closest to you, click here.

If you can’t make it to a center but need to apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, click here.