FEMA to open second disaster recovery center in Logan County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open another disaster recovery center to help Miami Valley residents impacted by the March 14 tornadoes.

A spokesperson from FEMA said two new centers will open, one of which will be located in Logan County.

The center is located in the Indian Lake EMS District Building at 280 N. Oak St. in Lakeview.

It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. This center will be open until further notice.

This will be the second disaster recovery center in Logan County as the agency previously opened one in Russells Point.

FEMA specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and more.

Tornado survivors can visit any center for assistance, according to the spokesperson. To find the center closest to you, click here.

If you can’t make it to a center but need to apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, click here.