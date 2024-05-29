FEMA: No federal aid for flood damage to Leominster municipal properties

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, right, surveys damage from the Sept. 11, 2023, rainstorms along with state Rep. Natalie Higgin, Sen. John Cronin and Gov. Maura Healey.

The mayor of Leominster is not losing hope, even after the federal government closed the door to providing the $30 million the city says it needs to make repairs to municipal infrastructure following the Sept. 2023 rainstorms.

The mayor is hoping that other doors, maybe smaller ones, will open.

"The amount of damage is not something that we can cover," said Mayor Dean Mazzarella after learning Tuesday that the city's bid for disaster relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been denied. "We will regroup and put our energy into applying for funding from the state and other federal agencies."

The city applied for a designation as a disaster area after 10 inches of rain fell during a four-hour period Sept. 11. The torrential downpours caused severe flash flooding that washed away roads, sidewalks, culverts and yards, and damaged homes and businesses throughout the area. The floods caused about $30 million in damage to municipal infrastructure and also damaged state-owned highways and transportation systems.

Federal officials initially denied Leominster designation as a disaster area, prompting the city and state to appeal. President Joe Biden ultimately approved the disaster designation for homeowners and businesses earlier this month.

Representatives from Federal Emergency Management Agency set up shop in City Hall and were accepting applications Wednesday and Thursday from individuals.

The federal agency is also sending out teams of agents to meet residents and business owners at their homes and workplaces. Private individuals can apply in person, using an app, through the federal website and on their phones.

In the letter informing Mazzarella about the denial of municipal relief, FEMA officials said the “damage to the municipal infrastructure is not of such severity or magnitude as to warrant public assistance.”

Even as residents start applying for aid, state Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenburg, filed an amendment to the Senate budget for next fiscal year that would set aside $500,000 to be administered by the United Way of North Central Massachusetts. The funding could be used for lost personal items and property damage and would augment other state aid and disaster relief.

A home at the corner of Pleasant and Colburn streets in Leominster sits condemned eight months after flood water washed away the yard, exposing the foundation.

Mazzarella is also having city employees seek grants and loans to mitigate the damage.

“We will have to focus on individual projects, one at a time,” Mazzarella said, adding that the process of seeking out grants and loans is tedious and time consuming. The city will also contact its state and federal delegations to pressure them to advocate for the city and funding to make the repairs.

“We had just completed some projects," Mazzarella said, listing some road and sidewalk repairs and repaving, as well as the installation of a pre-treatment facility at the city’s water treatment plant, in the weeks before the rains came and washed all the work away.

In conversations with Gov. Maura T. Healey and her administration, Mazzarella said he has been promised the state will do what it takes to help Leominster rebuild.

“One door is closed. Now we’re hoping a number of different doors will open,” Mazzarella said.

The legislature, at the governor’s request, approved $15 million in flood relief funding for municipalities that experienced damage or incurred emergency response costs during 2023. A portion of the funds were released in January and the administration plans to distribute $5 million more in the near future.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is disappointed that FEMA denied our appeal for public assistance for communities in Hampden and Worcester counties that were impacted by the Sept. 11-13 flooding and severe storms,” said Dawn Brantley, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency director. “This relief would have been used to reimburse cities and towns for damage to public infrastructure and response costs. However, we were proud to have successfully appealed FEMA's prior decision on individual assistance and residents and businesses in Bristol and Worcester counties are now seeing some much-needed relief. The Administration remains committed to working alongside local and federal partners to support cities and towns, and we encourage anyone eligible to apply for relief."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: FEMA says no to federal aid for Leominster municipal properties