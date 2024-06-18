FEMA makes funding available to Middle Tennessee counties impacted by May storms, flooding

A disaster declaration has been made for several Middle Tennessee counties affected by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes between May 8-9.

According to a statement from FEMA, public assistance via federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

Montgomery, Cheatham, Sumner and Maury Counties are among the counties available for FEMA assistance, according to the declaration from President Joe Biden. Cannon, Giles, Hamilton, Jackson, Macon, Polk, Smith and Warren Counties are also eligible for funding.

Deadly tornadoes ravaged Columbia in Maury County leaving one dead and a two-mile path of destruction.

Multiple rounds of strong storms brought heavy rains, damaging winds across Middle Tennessee including flooding that caused the death of Asher Sullivan in Rutherford County.

Federal funding for hazard mitigation measures is available statewide.

