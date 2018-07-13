FEMA was ill-prepared for Maria's widespread devastation in Puerto Rico, report says

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm. The historic storm knocked out all of the island's electric power and most of its cellphone towers.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was already managing extreme disasters in other parts of the United States, such as in Florida and Texas.

At the time, Hurricane Irma had left 6 million people without power in Florida, and Hurricane Harvey had forced 780,000 from their homes due to extreme flooding in Texas.

FEMA released a report on Thursday, July 12, saying that the agency was underprepared for Hurricane Maria.





This June 18, 2018 photo shows an aerial view of the Amelia neighborhood in the municipality of Catano, Puerto Rico. Thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still living in damaged homes, protected by blue plastic tarps, nine months since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera)





When Hurricane Maria devastated the island, FEMA's warehouse in Puerto Rico was nearly empty. Its contents were rushed to aid the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were hammered by another storm, Hurricane Irma, two weeks prior. There was not a single tarpaulin or cot left in stock.

The report said that the agency underestimated how much food and fresh water it would need and how challenging it would be to get additional supplies to the island.

These shortcomings and others are detailed in the recent FEMA report, which assesses the agency's response to the 2017 storm season.

The after-action report describes an initially chaotic and disorganized relief effort on the island.

The report said that FEMA failed to take into account the logistical problems that its own disaster planning drills had shown it could face when coping with a catastrophe in Puerto Rico.

The agency said it had not bargained on the local government's cashflow problems and was not prepared for Puerto Rico's "insufficiently maintained infrastructure (e.g., the electrical grid)."

FEMA had thousands fewer workers than it needed, and many of those it had were not qualified to handle such major catastrophes, according to the report.

The agency had to borrow many workers from other agencies to help it manage the immense demand for essentials in the aftermath of the storms.



