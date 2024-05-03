FEMA funds available after March tornadoes

May 3—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal disaster assistance funds will be coming to area counties affected by deadly tornadoes in March, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties in Ohio in the wake of the March 14 tornadoes that left three dead near Indian Lake State Park. The declaration unlocks FEMA funds for individuals affected by those tornadoes in the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help both individuals and businesses.

"Ohio EMA and my administration have worked tirelessly to advocate on behalf of the victims of the recent tornadoes in and around Indian Lake," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "I thank FEMA and the president for hearing our calls to provide needed federal relief to affected Ohioans as soon as possible."

Individuals or businesses looking to apply for these funds can register online at https://bit.ly/4b0RB7T, by calling 800-621-3362 or by applying on the FEMA app, available in both the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Applicants must have the following information when registering with FEMA:

—A current phone number

—The applicant's address at the time of the disaster, as well as the address where the applicant is currently staying

—The applicant's social security number or the social security number of a minor if the applicant is applying on the minor's behalf

—A general list of damage and losses

—Banking information for direct deposit

—Insurance company and policy number or agent name if insured

Applicants should also be ready to show receipts, photos of damage and any other disaster-related documentation.