FEMA flood insurance discount one step closer to possible renewal for Lee County homeowners

Lee County had until June 10 to turn in all property information and supporting documentation to Federal Emergency Management Agency in its quest to have its recently slashed homeowner flood insurance discount restored.

Tuesday, county manager Dave Harner told commissioners that his team had met that deadline, putting them one step closer to a renewed discount for Lee homeowners.

"As of yesterday we completed and turned in all our documentation," Harner said. "We had just over 400 properties’ information provided to FEMA; as of yesterday all 414 were provided. We also provided (a) narrative of compliance, supporting documentation and an executive summary."

Lee County, along with several other municipalities, lost that discount just a few months ago, and has been fighting to get it back ever since.

"We remain committed to helping the communities take appropriate remediation actions to participate in the Community Rating System and remain in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program," said FEMA spokesperson Lea Crager. "Each of the five communities were granted 60 days to submit additional documentation. We are in the process of reviewing all documentation and anticipate providing results by mid-July."

Nearly seven months after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, parts of Sanibel remain damaged. Photographed Thursday, April 13, 2023.

FEMA downgraded Lee County's standing in the National Flood Insurance Program

Every three years the National Flood Insurance Program conducts a field visit to audit floodplain management activities and flood-mapping records. After each audit, the municipality governments receive a rating from the Class Rating System program.

The Class Rating System is a voluntary federal program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities exceeding the minimum NFIP standards by providing incentive premium discounts. The discounts are given out in 5% increments using a 1-10 rating system, with Class 10 being the lowest and Class 1 the highest.

For 17 years, Lee County has had a National Flood Insurance Program rating of Class 5, which gives resident policyholders a 25% discount. This saved Lee County residents roughly $17 million annually, a county press release estimated. Now, though, the rating has been revised down to a Class 10.

The decision is expected to go into effect Oct. 1, according to FEMA.

Initially, FEMA defended its decision, saying that over the year and a half since Hurricane Ian, its representatives conducted site visits across Lee County looking at how locally adopted floodplain management ordinances were being enforced, and found it lacking.

However, after county commissioners pressed the issue, the agency agreed to give the county and Southwest Florida municipalities an opportunity to resubmit documentation proving that they deserved to maintain their Class 5 ratings.

About 699,000 residents live in areas that will be impacted by the FEMA decision – the city of Bonita Springs, city of Cape Coral, Village of Estero, Town of Fort Myers Beach and unincorporated Lee County.

There are 51,103 NFIP policies in force in unincorporated Lee County, which has a population of about 388,000.

Harner told the commissioners that his team will continue to provide documentation and work with FEMA to answer any unaddressed questions as the federal agency reviews the information.

"Following that, FEMA has a 30-day period to essentially come up with a final answer after June 10," Harner said. "We still will be asked potentially to provide documentation through that time as well."

Kate Cimini is the Florida Investigative Reporter for the USA TODAY-Network Florida, based at The News-Press and The Naples Daily News. Contact her at 239-207-9369 or kcimini@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FEMA National Flood Insurance Program discount Lee County deadline