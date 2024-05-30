FEMA establishes disaster relief center in Jones County for tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has set up a disaster relief center at the Jones County Law Enforcement Center.

The disaster relief center was established to offer assistance to those impacted by the EF-3 tornado that struck the Hawley and Hodges area on May 2. Numerous homes sustained severe damage during the storm, leaving some families injured and homeless. Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin spoke with FEMA on Sunday morning, met with FEMA personnel that afternoon, and secured a facility for their use.

“This is an in-person, answer questions, give updates, and an opportunity for them to meet with someone face to face. We’ve tried to reach out to all those impacted families by the information that they had filed with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and just neighbor to neighbor,” said Spurgin when speaking to the type of outreach people may receive.

FEMA representatives are currently at the Jones County Law Enforcement Center in Anson, where they have been processing aid for many in the community who were affected. Anyone who has not yet visited is encouraged to come to the law enforcement center between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

If you are unable to come to the center for any reason, you can apply for relief at DisasterAssistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.

