FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open this week in Ionia County

SARANAC, Mich. (WOOD) — The federal government will open a Disaster Recovery Center in Ionia County for a few days to help residents apply for assistance following storms last August.

The Disaster Recovery Center will be open for six days, from March 4 to March 9, at Boston Township Hall at 30 Center Street in Saranac from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

Specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be there to help people affected by the storms apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, answer questions and give disaster tips. People will be able to get help in other languages, including American Sign Language, if they choose.

Last month, FEMA announced that assistance would be available to people in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties after storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened on Aug. 24-26.

Applications for assistance are due by April 8.

Disaster Recovery Centers have also been opened in Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, and Wayne counties. Visit the FEMA website to find the center closest to you.

People affected by the August storms can also apply for assistance without visiting a center by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800.621.3362 or online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the FEMA App.

