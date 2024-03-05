FEMA Disaster Center open through Saturday in Frenchtown Twp.

FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, 2885 Nadeau Road. The deadline to apply for aid is April 8.

Staff will assist those who suffered damage from Aug. 24-26's severe weather, which included a confirmed tornado in Frenchtown Township. Disaster Recovery Centers also will be open in Wayne, Ionia, Macomb and Livingston counties.

Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that President Joe Biden approved disaster declaration in areas affected by the adverse weather, which included seven tornadoes. The declaration opens the path for federal funding for damages.

"Michiganders have been working hard to recover from the tornadoes and storms that caused so much damage across the state last summer. Thanks to the federal disaster declaration by President Biden, we will get the resources we need to support impacted families, businesses, and communities," Gov. Whitmer said Monday morning in a news release.

Damage from the Aug. 24 tornado in Frenchtown Township is shown.

"Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the centers can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster-resistant and get their questions answered in person," FEMA said in a news release.

Assistant may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language, and translated materials are available at the centers.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas also can apply for for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit fema.gov/disaster/4757.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: FEMA Disaster Center open through Saturday in Frenchtown Twp.