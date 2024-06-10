FEMA could declare disaster, supply extra tornado aid any day now

Jun. 10—Claremore and Rogers County officials said Monday they expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency to declare the May 25 tornado a disaster in the next day or two.

Scotty Stokes, director of Rogers County Emergency Management, said a FEMA declaration would open up three types of aid for those affected by the tornado.

The two main types, he said, would be public assistance to rebuild city and county infrastructure and individual assistance to help people repair their homes and pay for essentials like food and fuel. He added that a FEMA declaration would also let the Small Business Administration assist local business owners and farmers.

At the regular Monday meeting of the Rogers County Commissioners, Claremore City Manager John Feary said individual assistance in particular was "badly needed."

"Folks out there in the Carefree Valley and the folks here in the city (of Claremore), they need some personal assistance, the things that (the city and county) can't do," Feary said. "They got to start getting back on their feet."

Feary said he had spoken to Gov. Kevin Stitt's office and had heard Oklahoma's federal delegation was "leaning into FEMA" to get a declaration made.

Stokes said it's not guaranteed FEMA will provide both public and individual assistance because each piece requires each county in the disaster area to meet a threshold. For public assistance, the threshold is based on monetary damages, and for individual assistance, aid is contingent on the amount of uninsured and underinsured homes.

Rogers County will likely receive public assistance, Stokes said, and he said the county is "close" on getting individual assistance. He added that the number of uninsured and underinsured homes only matters for meeting FEMA's threshold; people whose homes are insured could still receive individual insurance if Rogers County qualifies.

Stokes also clarified that FEMA has not yet provided aid in the area. FEMA officials have been conducting preliminary damage assessments in Rogers County to determine if the county meets their threshold.

"The FEMA process is a lot different than what Facebook makes it out to be," Stokes said. "People on Facebook, 'FEMA's not coming.' 'Oh yeah? They're already here!'"

In a Sunday video update, Feary said "anybody (in Claremore) that can have power has power" barring individual issues.

People whose power is still out should call 918-283-8299; the Claremore Electric email to which people could previously write has shut down.

Feary and District 2 Commissioner Steve Hendrix said they had spoken to "high-level representatives" from Cox Communications, including Vice President Roger Ramseyer, who told them Cox is doing "everything (it) can" to restore internet connection to Rogers County residents.

Feary said the city will continue to focus on removing debris and asked people to stack it by the roadside — crews can't enter private property to collect it.

The city has contracted with Louisiana-based Del Sol Consulting to collect debris. Feary said as of Monday morning, Del Sol crews had carted 3,123 loads off to the landfill.

He added that people will see downed telephone poles, transformers and wire strewn around the county for a couple of weeks. The city and county have to arrange for contractors to document and inspect them before they can be hauled off.

Feary thanked the county and particularly District 1 Commissioner Dan DeLozier, whose district in northeast Rogers County took the brunt of the tornado's wrath, for their help responding to the disaster. He said it was thanks to the entire community upholding the "Oklahoma standard" that no one in Rogers County died. Of the 23 people injured, Feary said three are in critical condition.

"We're weeks ahead of where anybody thought we would be, and we're just very fortunate for that," Feary said. "And we'll look forward to one heck of a bonfire when this thing's all said and done."