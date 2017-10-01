FEMA Administrator blames logistics for slow Puerto Rico relief, gets major Twitter reality check

On Sunday morning, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long spoke with Fox News about the devastating post-Maria situation in Puerto Rico, and let's just say things didn't go so well.

In his discussion Long referred to the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico as "the most logistically challenging event the United States has ever seen," prompting the internet to ask the following question: "R u serious, bro?"

Long's response came after "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace played a clip of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz shutting down Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke.

After Duke called the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria a "good news story" Cruz said, "Dammit, this is not a good news story. This is a people are dying story. This is a life or death story."

Wallace asked whether Long felt it's a mistake for people in Washington to refer to the relief thus far as "a good news story" when millions of people are still seriously struggling.

"Look, we’re not going to be satisfied until the situation is stabilized. And the bottom line is, is this is the most logistically challenging event the United States has ever seen and we have been moving and pushing as fast as the situation allows," Long said.

Once Twitter users heard Long's comments they began to cast some doubt, reminiscing over various other preeeeetty intense logistical challenges that the U.S. has managed to overcome.

Normandy. Dunkirk. Berlin airlift. Pacific theater. — ZoomZoom (@ZoomsZoomz) October 1, 2017

Yet SOMEHOW we can get personnel and supplies to the #InternationalSpaceStation 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/OCGPgzMpRn — cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) October 1, 2017

Aside from landing a human being on another celestial entity and then returning him home safely with less computing power than my iPhone? — Luke Margolis (@LukeMargolis) October 1, 2017

We literally have a military that can land in the middle of the dessert and have a fully functioning city in a day. Do better @FEMA_Brock — Dem Texas Girls 🍩 (@TexDem16) October 1, 2017

This from a country that landed people on the moon, fought two world wars, built dams on raging rivers. But supplying an island? Way hard. — Chris Floyd (@empireburlesque) October 1, 2017

The Berlin airlift is a great example, we didn't even have naval options, we pulled it off with 1948 era cargo planes. — Michael Balla Jr (@The_NavigatorBR) October 1, 2017

Astronauts planted an American flag on the goddamn Moon https://t.co/yPR5nn6hVE — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 1, 2017

Dear @FEMA_Brock: Um, remember WWII? Berlin Airlift? Desert Storm? Sending a man to the moon? WE ARE A SUPERPOWER. ACT LIKE IT. https://t.co/PQFTWBnT1U — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 1, 2017

My father-in-law was a combat engineer in both the European and Pacific Theaters during WWII. He would beg to differ with Brock Long. https://t.co/kt1kouuPrp — Havanese_Plz (@SedonaRockss) October 1, 2017

Would you agree those feats were also a tad logistically challenging, Long?

A bit later in the interview Wallace went back to address Long's comment, giving him a chance to further explain — but the administrator continued to defend his words.

"It’s not only a logistically complex event, just getting to the islands and being able to support an island that was hit not just by one major hurricane but two within basically a 10-day period ...The ports were damaged. The airports were damaged," he said.

"I think there is a frustration from people who are making attacks on them that aren't grounded in the reality of an incredibly difficult logistical situation. And that's causing all sorts of people to say things that they probably shouldn't say," Long went on.

Despite the public's outrage with the lack of proper relief in Puerto Rico, President Trump has praised FEMA for its efforts several times on Twitter. He even took it upon himself to so thoughtfully remind everyone on Friday of the logistical situation, by announcing that Puerto Rico is "An island, surround by water. Big water. Ocean water."

We can only hope FEMA steps the heck up and summons whatever inspiration drove America to land on the moon and fight two world wars to help Puerto Rico, fast.