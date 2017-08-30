U.S. says 195,000 people have filed for federal help due to Harvey

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Some 195,000 people have registered with the U.S. government for financial assistance so far due to massive flooding in Texas caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday.

FEMA said in a press briefing that number could grow as the slow-moving storm remains a threat after spending days over Houston. It dropped about 20 inches of rain overnight in eastern Texas on its way toward Louisiana, FEMA director Brock Long said.

Texas now has 230 shelters housing some 30,000 people, he said.

