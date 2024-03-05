Felton sex offender jailed for offences spanning 16 years

Grant Wedlake's crimes spanned over 16 years, from his youth into his adult life

A man has been jailed for multiple sex offences committed against women, girls and boys.

Grant Wedlake, 32, of Felton, North Somerset, was found guilty of 12 offences in February, including the rape of a child under the age of 13.

He was also convicted for the possession and distribution of an indecent image and possession of extreme pornographic images.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

First reported to Avon and Somerset Police in 2022, the offences, which date back to 2005 and were committed over a 16 year period, include multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, multiple counts of rape of a child under 13 and multiple other counts of rape.

In a statement read out in court, one of Wedlake's victims described feeling "guilty and ashamed" and said his actions had sent their "life off track."

'Road to recovery'

They said: "I hope that one day he will realise the effect he has had and feel bad about it himself, because at the moment I don't think he does."

Another one of his victims said their "main feeling towards him is one of sadness."

"I would like to say this to him: It is sad that you have chosen this path in life - to hurt, to manipulate and to intimidate. It's sad but you now have time and opportunity to change things, learn about yourself and to use this time to educate yourself about the effect someone like you has on their victims, family, friends and community."

They said every day was a "step along the road to recovery" and they hope "to be able to start to enjoy my life again."

'Ruined my childhood"

A third victim said they had "lived in secret" with what Wedlake had done to them, that he made them "feel that no one would believe" them and he had "not only ruined" their childhood but their "entire life".

"I will never forgive Grant for what he did to me," they added.

Investigating officer Ellen Rye, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Wedlake is a dangerous and manipulative man and I would like to take the opportunity again to praise the victims in this case for coming forward."

'We will listen'

"I know that his offending has had a profound impact on each of them and I hope that they can move forward, re-build their lives and finally take the opportunity to focus on themselves.

She urged anyone who is a recent or non-recent victim of sexual assault or rape to get in touch with the force.

"We will listen," she added.

Follow BBC Somerset on Facebook and, X. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.