'I felt very grateful'; WPS says all power to be back by Saturday
'I felt very grateful'; WPS says all power to be back by Saturday
'I felt very grateful'; WPS says all power to be back by Saturday
The Gamecocks are headed to the title game.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
If you’re struggling to save money, try the 52-week savings challenge. Here’s how it works.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about plans to ditch its $25,000 low cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. The announcement comes as Tesla EV sales have lagged and profits have fallen, leaving the company and its CEO on a search for another product to boost sales — or at least the stock price. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle.
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
Blast away plaque and bacteria with this top-rated cordless dental hygiene tool — nearly 40,000 5-star Amazon reviewers swear by it.
Mark your calendar: Target Circle Week begins Sunday, April 7 and runs through Saturday, April 13.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
It's 'like liquid gold' when you're on the road during spring downpours, one of many fans says.
Crypt of the Necrodancer just won’t die — and that’s a good thing. The nearly decade-old game received new content on Thursday, bringing anime pop star Hatsune Miku into the fold as a playable character.
Nissan has plans to roll out 30 new models by 2026 as it leans into a more affordable lineup, even for its new EVs.
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
The new Roomba Combo Essential is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that's said to outperform the Roomba 600 series. It arrives this month and it costs $275.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Double discount alert! 'My puffiness and bags were gone,' says one of 24,000 fans of these revitalizing, collagen-infused patches.