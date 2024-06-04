'It felt surreal' - Beachcroft grad is first from CCS to receive OWU Schimmel scholarship

Taking a break from graduation practice, Ifeoluwa Gbadebo is a graduating senior from Beechcroft High School and is heading to Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall.

Ifeoluwa “Joy” Gbadebo graduated as valedictorian from Beechcroft High School in Northland this spring, but despite her accomplishments, she said graduating was still bittersweet.

The end of high school means leaving friends made during school, but she looks forward to getting her driver's license, finding a summer job and meeting new people in college.

Gbadebo will attend Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall with the prestigious Schimmel Scholarship that provides free tuition and room and board to one incoming student for four years. She is the first student from the Columbus City School District to receive the scholarship. This year, about 5,000 students applied for the scholarship.

"It means a lot coming from an immigrant family,” Gbadebo said. “At first, it felt surreal because I was like, ‘wait, me out of all 5,000?’ "

Gbadebo’s family immigrated to Columbus from Nigeria when she was 11 years old.

OWU tuition is $53,264 and standard room and board is $14,684 before financial aid, according to the university's website.

Gbadebo plans to study neuroscience and is in the university's pre-medicine program with the hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon. She was driven by a desire to help people and by a personal experience with a family member.

She credits her parents for her success.

“Without them, I don’t think I would be here,” Gbadebo said. “They worked double shifts every day just to make ends meet for me and my siblings and seeing that in their face, it inspired me to be the better person I am today."

Some of the best lessons Gbadebo said she learned in school is to never let your past define who you are, do not be afraid to put yourself out there and to join clubs you might not have considered joining.

Gbadebo served as president of Beechcroft’s National Honor Society for two years, was involved with broadcasting club the past three years, was part of Ohio State University’s Buckeye Leadership Academy that ended about a month ago, and more.

In her spare time, she enjoys tennis, and played for Beechcroft's team her last two years.

Gbadebo said her freshman high school year was a challenge because it was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t even get to dip my feet in this building until my sophomore year,” she said.

By her junior year, Gbadebo had met a lot of new people who came out of their shell from the pandemic.

Her favorite part of Beechcroft, though, is the teachers, who Gbadebo said are always there to help.

“If I could go back, I would choose Beechcroft again, it’s been really fun,” Gbadebo said. “I felt home here. This is where I met a lot of my friends.”

