Felony drug charge lodged against Danese man

May 13—A felony drug charge was lodged against a Danese man over the weekend, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Fayette County deputies performing routine patrol just before noon on Sunday, May 12 in Meadow Bridge conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation, according to a press release from Fridley.

During the stop, deputies obtained probable cause for a search. The search led to the location of different quantities of various narcotics believed to be methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl, the release noted.

Phillip R. Brandstetter, 36, was charged with the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

