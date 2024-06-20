Felony domestic assault charges on Joplin man dismissed

Jun. 20—A felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing was dismissed Thursday, with the Jasper County prosecutor's office citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim.

Clarence L. Ackerson II, 55, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault filed in the wake of a domestic disturbance involving his girlfriend Dec. 29.

Police officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Ackerson's residence spoke with his girlfriend, who alleged that Ackerson had choked her to the point she almost lost consciousness and threatened her with a hammer, according to probable cause affidavit.