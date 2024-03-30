Felony charges stem from incident at Parkside Elementary

Mar. 30—Felony charges have been filed against a man who officers say led law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit after resisting arrest at Parkside Elementary School earlier this month.

Initial arrest reports showed that the man, later identified as Antonio Roc Thompson, 27, from Blountsville, was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, escape, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident occurred at Parkside on March 12.

Thompson's court records now show that he was formally charged with three misdemeanor traffic citations — reckless driving, driving under the influence and failure to wear a seat belt — on the day of the incident. The citation does not specify what substance Thompson was under the influence of.

Parkside School Resource Officer Patrick Bishop filed a complaint for the remaining charges two weeks later, Monday, March 25. Cullman County Sheriff's Office Communications Deputy Chad Whaley told The Times on Friday, March 29, that Thompson has been in police custody at the Cullman County Detention Center since March 12.

Court records show the misdemeanor cases were assigned to Judge Rusty Turner on March 26. Whaley said he was not able to verify the date of Thompson's bond hearing. The Times was unable to reach a representative with the Cullman County District Attorney's Office by press time.

Parkside Elementary Principal Caleb Elrod said the incident began when Thompson attempted to pick up two siblings, but was not on the pre-approved pick up list.

It was later confirmed that the children's mother had sent Thompson, but had not informed the school.

Elrod said Thompson became agitated after being approached and questioned by Bishop.

According to his statements, Bishop attempted to arrest Thompson "several times" while being kicked on the legs. Bishop said this took place "in the presence of teachers, students and/or other persons" during the dismissal of students which caused the school to be placed on lockdown.

Bishop then said that after placing Thompson under arrest he was able to break away and flee into the school's gymnasium before returning to his vehicle at a "high rate of speed."

Elrod said Thompson "entered the gym through a back door due to a teacher standing outside on bus duty." He said Thompson exited the gym almost immediately before returning to his car and that no students were believed to have been in danger.

"These events took place after most students were off campus. The only students inside the building were after-school and tutoring students. Our teachers quickly went into lockdown during these events. I am proud of the swift actions of our teachers. As with any situation, we learned from it and are working to improve our safety procedures before, during and after school," Elrod said in a statement sent to The Times.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Thompson after the pursuit ended near Johnson Dairy Road in Somerville. Arab Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and Blount County also assisted with the pursuit.