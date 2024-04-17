Felony charges lodged against Oak Hill man

Apr. 16—Felony charges were lodged against an Oak Hill man earlier this week.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were at a local gas station just before midnight on April 14 when they noticed a man in a vehicle who was known to have felony warrants. According to a press release, the deputies caught up with the vehicle and performed a traffic stop and took him into custody on those warrants.

The vehicle was towed by a local towing agency. When representatives of the towing company went to inventory the vehicle, they located a firearm, of which they notified deputies, the release noted. The vehicle was then moved into secure storage while deputies obtained a search warrant. They executed the warrant on April 15, according to the release, and they found the firearm, as well as numerous different baggies containing what is believed to be methamphetamines.

According to the release, Jeffrey S. Maynard, 36, was charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

He awaits further court proceedings.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe