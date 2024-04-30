Felony charges lodged against Falls View man

Apr. 29—An investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department has resulted in felony charges being lodged against a Falls View man.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Raymond L. Withrow, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and one count of strangulation.

A news release from Fridley indicated that Withrow was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate. He failed to post bond and was transported to Souther Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Fridley said that FCSD deputies initiated an investigation on April 19 into an alleged sexual assault in the Falls View area. Deputies identified the suspect and victim to be a married couple.

Based on statements from both parties, authorities determined that Withrow engaged in non-consensual sexual intercourse with the victim on multiple occasions, the release noted.

