Felony charges filed against man accused in 2 West Side robberies 

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a Chicago man accused in two robberies on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, 43-year-old Rigoberto Estremera, an East Garfield Park resident, is facing several felony charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of vehicular hijacking.

Authorities say the charges stem from two robberies that allegedly unfolded in Austin and West Town on Wednesday and Thursday.

Officers say on Wednesday, Estremera allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man in the 2500 block of West North Avenue. The next day, he allegedly robbed another 25-year-old man inside a business in the 1500 block of North Cicero Avenue, while implying that he was armed with a weapon.

Prior to his arrest, Estremera was also allegedly found to be in possession of a car that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of West Monroe Street.

Authorities located Estremera on Thursday in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue, where he was taken into custody just before noon.

Estremera appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.

