Felony charges for Aurora man who police say kidnapped teen girl

AURORA — A 19-year-old Aurora man faces felony charges in connection with the kidnapping attempt of a teen girl, area police announced Thursday.

Officers say the victim, 17, was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Orchard Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday when a man grabbed her behind, covered her mouth with his hand and dragged her away.

The victim was able to get away and the man, who police later identified as Daniel Raines, fled the scene.

Just over an hour after the incident, police placed Raines under arrest. He is charged with felony kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Raines also faces a misdemeanor battery charge. He was held at Kane County Jail for a pre-trial hearing.

