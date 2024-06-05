A felon in the White House? After Trump’s conviction, voters must reflect on their values.

Being Donald Trump means never having to say you’re sorry.

And many of us are OK with that.

We know what to expect of our former president — that truth is transactional, loyalty is one-way and values are for suckers. The man who has spent the past four years falsely claiming he was robbed of reelection in 2020 now has been convicted, 34 times over, for falsifying business records to help secure his election victory in 2016. In civil cases in the past year, he was found to have committed business fraud and sexual abuse. In each case, and in those on deck, he has expressed not an ounce of remorse.

And yet. Here we are and the race for the presidency is currently neck-and-neck.

Trump supporters Maria Korynsel, left, and Debbie Macchia dance and sing near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

A Mainstreet Research / Florida Atlantic University poll conducted in the Midwest this past weekend, after the guilty verdicts, indicates the election outcome rests in the hands of the sliver of likely voters who remain either undecided (5%) or set on another candidate (4%) other than Trump (46%) or President Joe Biden (45%).

When conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is thrown into the mix, the results tip slightly to Biden (42%), with Trump essentially tied (41%).

Ignore pundits, sure, but consider the evidence piling up against Trump

To those of you who have not yet made up your minds, we suggest this would be a good time for introspection. Ask yourself what’s important to you in a leader’s character, and what kind of world you want your children and grandchildren to inherit.

Mountains of evidence led to last week’s unanimous determination that Trump acted illegally in his payoff to hide his fling with a porn actress and avoid losing voters to Hillary Clinton. Though it’s logical to conclude that effort contributed to the distortion of democracy and four years of Trump scandal-a-day rule, the Mainstreet poll shows only 40% believe he deserves prison time, while 46% believe he should walk free – the same number who believe him worthy to again preside over the most important nation on Earth.

They just don’t think it’s a big deal.

What do they care about? For many, what they least understand. “The economy, Stupid,” in the immortal words of politico James Carville. Asked the most important issue for them in the upcoming election, 37% told pollsters it was the economy.

Government cooperation, not political propaganda, needed to help those in economic pain

That’s more than double the next-highest priority, immigration, at 18%. That's another issue horribly distorted by partisan fervor – and left unresolved largely because Trump has commanded Republican leaders to set aside a bipartisan solution, so he can use the issue as a campaign wedge. Abortion trailed in the poll, at 15%.

In the world of reality, though, the economy is in good standing, Americans and immigrants alike deserve a swift and just resolution to the border crisis, and American women are entitled to make their own reproductive health decisions and not have the government intrude in them.

It doesn’t help that our Florida Republican representatives are right there, stirring the pot to score political points and curry favor with their party leader. The GOP has become a celebration of amorality.

How embarrassing, to see U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (up for re-election), traveling to the New York trial to lend moral support to the amoral ex-president. How shameful to have U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (a possible vice-presidential pick) compare the judicial proceedings to those of Fidel Castro, who upon taking over Cuba had hundreds upon hundreds taken out and shot. How consistent that Gov. Ron DeSantis (up for a 2028 presidential re-try), who said on his campaign trail last year that as president he’d issue a pardon if Trump were convicted, now adds that as governor he’ll make sure a convicted Trump doesn’t lose the right to vote in Florida.

We’re agreed on one thing: America, a shining beacon for democracy worldwide, shouldn’t have a leader behind bars. But nor should it have a felon as its leader.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What kind of president does America deserve? Not a felon like Trump