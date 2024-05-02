Felon sentenced after attempted murder of deputy

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A convicted felon has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison after a string of violent crimes, including the attempted murder of an El Paso County deputy.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office, Wesley Braden was originally arrested in July of 2022 for Attempted Second Degree Murder and First Degree Assault following a shooting incident at a home on East Vermijo Avenue. Braden posted a $25,000 bond in August of that year, then failed to appear in court in October.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

He was arrested again in November following a violent incursion with his domestic partner, and once again failed to appear in court in May 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protective gear saves EPSO deputy from “violent” suspect

In July of 2023, law enforcement was able to locate Braden in a truck in Manitou Springs. The 4th Judicial DA’s Office said Braden resisted arrest, and tried to get away from officers. During the incident, Braden fired a shot that hit a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). Thankfully, the round hit the deputy in his gun holster, causing only minor injuries.

As a result, Braden was charged with Attempted Murder and Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

On April 23, 2024, Braden was sentenced to prison time in the Department of Corrections (DOC), to be served concurrently:

35 years for Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Extreme Indifference

16 years for Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Three years for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Braden’s sentence also includes five years of mandatory parole.

“This repeat violent offender continued to escalate his behavior and was able to post bonds set by the court, leaving the community and law enforcement officers vulnerable to his extreme acts of violence,” said 4th Judicial DA Michael Allen. “I’m thankful the deputy was not seriously injured or killed, and I am always impressed by our law enforcement personnel, who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe.”

