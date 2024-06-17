Felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge after sale to FBI source in Portsmouth

CONCORD — A former Portsmouth resident has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm after selling a Ruger Speed-Six .357 Magnum revolver to a FBI confidential source, court records show.

Joshua Linane, 42, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a single federal count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire. Linane is admitting guilt to a charge he was a convicted felon at the time of the October 2022 sale of the revolver.

A former Portsmouth man has pleaded guilty to a federal count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

What were Linane's past felonies? What led to most recent arrest?

Linane's plea deal document details felonies he pleaded guilty to in the past. In May 2013 he pleaded guilty to five felony drug charges in New Hampshire. In July 2019, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender.

Linane’s 2024 plea agreement states he sold the firearm for $700 to the confidential source, equipped with secret audio and video devices, at his former Portsmouth residence nearly two years ago after displaying two guns for potential purchase.

Neighbor's dog shot and body hidden: Local Maine family wants law changed after their pet was legally killed

The confidential source turned over the purchased firearm to the FBI’s North Shore Gun Task Force, in addition to audio and video recordings of the transaction.

The other firearm Linane offered for sale was a .38 Special revolver, according to his plea deal.

“The defendant discussed the functionality of the guns with the (confidential source), including stating in substance that the barrel on the .38 special ‘sticks,’ and explained to (the confidential source) that the same ammunition can be used in both weapons,” Linane’s plea agreement states. “The video captured (the confidential source) handling both firearms. The defendant also stated that ‘this is my baby’ and ‘I really don’t want to sell it’ in reference to the .38 special.”

When will Linane be sentenced?

Linane could face a maximum of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to Young’s office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 10 at the federal court in Concord.

Linane and the prosecution reached a plea deal on Thursday, June 13, court records state. He was indicted in August 2023.

In October, U.S. Magistrate Judge Talesha Saint-Marc set the conditions for Linane’s release. Linane was ordered not to drink alcohol or use drugs, nor possess a firearm, and was directed to participate in inpatient or outpatient substance abuse treatment.

The case was slated to go to trial beginning Tuesday with jury selection, but the plea agreement was finalized five days prior to the scheduled trial start date.

The investigation into Linane was led by the FBI and assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Ward is prosecuting the case.

Attorney Matthew G. Stachowske is representing Linane. He could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Felon's Portsmouth gun sale leads to guilty plea in federal court