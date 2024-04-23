Felon who eluded cops after swinging sword, huffing nitrous found in porta-potty: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon felon wanted for second-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment and illegal gun possession charges was tracked down in a porta-potty after he allegedly led authorities on a three-day chase through rural Lane County.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that 33-year-old Andrew Hamilton Dimmick of Crawfordsville was seen wielding a sword and huffing nitrous oxide at 11 a.m. near Terwilliger Hot Springs on Saturday. Dimmick left the area before Oregon State Police arrived on scene. However, a sheriff’s deputy found Dimmick driving in the area and attempted to make a traffic stop. Dimmick allegedly fled from the pursuing deputy, who chased him down a gravely U.S. Forest Service road.

“Eventually the vehicle stopped due to downed trees blocking the road, and Dimmick fled on foot,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. “A Sheriff’s K9 and two Eugene Police Department K9s responded and began searching the area along with a drone. After several hours of searching in difficult terrain, they were unable to locate Dimmick.”

After eluding authorities, Dimmick was once again spotted with a sword at Terwilliger Hot Springs and asking for a ride into town on Sunday. LCSO deputies, Oregon State Police, the Springfield Police Department and two law enforcement K9s were dispatched to the scene. However, they were unable to find Dimmick in the area.

On Monday at 7:20 a.m., local residents reported seeing Dimmick near the Chevron Station on Mill Creek Road, west of McKenzie Bridge. Citizens kept an eye on Dimmick until sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived on scene. Authorities say that Dimmick was found hiding in a porta-potty.

“Dimmick attempted to hide in a porta-potty, but surrendered after several minutes,” the LCSO said.

Dimmick was booked into the Lane County Jail for outstanding charges and for fleeing a sheriff’s deputy on April 19.

