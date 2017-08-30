Feller, Alphand win slalom titles at NZ Winter Games

Winner of the men's slalom Manuel Feller from Austria skis past a gate at the Winter Games NZ in Cardrona, Queenstown, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Iain McGregor/Winter Games NZ via AP)

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — Manuel Feller of Austria won the men's slalom title Wednesday in the Australia-New Zealand Cup race at the New Zealand Winter Games.

Sweden's Estelle Alphand won the women's race in challenging conditions on Coronet Peak.

Feller was in third place after completing his first run in 45.55 seconds, but took the lead with a second run of 45.71 for a combined time of 1 minute, 31.26 seconds.

Feller, ranked 14th in the world, said "I knew I was in pretty good shape in slalom and my first run was solid and my second was on the limit. This is a good result for me."

Marc Rochat of Switzerland was sixth after the first run but moved into second with a second run of 46.03 and a total of 1:32.01. Stefan Luitz of Germany was third in 1:32.09.

The fastest time of the day was recorded by Steffan Winkelhorst of the Netherlands, who posted 44.64 in his first run but could only manage 47.70 in his second for fifth place.

Alphand had a first run of 48.13 and clocked 47.28 in the second run for a combined 1:35.41.

"Slalom has been hard for me but this was a very nice course and the snow stayed hard," she said.

Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway finished second and Katharina Liensberger of Austria third.