'Fell in love with job': New Dighton principal's roots run deep in Taunton public service

DIGHTON — Dighton Elementary School's new principal, Taunton resident Katelyn Lima, is part of a family of caring public servants.

Her father, John Reardon, is a retired Taunton police captain. Her mother, Deborah Reardon, is retired as a registered nurse at Morton Hospital. Even her husband Kyle fits the profile. He's a Bourne firefighter.

Lima caught the teaching bug from her aunt, retired Taunton Public Schools administrator Sheilah Reardon, in 2006.

Katelyn Lima recalled, "I wanted to follow in my father's footsteps. While I was waiting for my civil service police exam, my aunt, who was the principal at East Taunton Elementary School then, said 'Why don't you sub for us?'"

So even though Lima had received a bachelor's of science in criminal justice from Bridgewater State University that year, she followed her aunt's suggestion and quickly decided academia is where she wanted to stay.

"Once in the building, I fell in love with the job and I knew what I wanted to do," she said.

"I loved seeing the children grow as people, learning and forming friendships. It was so rewarding. I wanted to be there in that environment everyday."

Katelyn Lima of Taunton, who takes over as Dighton Elementary School's new principal on July 1, 2024, enjoys a family vacation with her husband Kyle and 8-year-old daughter McKenzie.

She became a behavioral therapist for the Taunton Public Schools in 2008 and earned a behavioral intervention in autism graduate certificate from UMass Lowell in 2011. She earned a master's in education from Bridgewater State University and was hired as a special education teacher for Taunton schools in 2013.

She followed that up with serving as vice principal of inclusion at the City on a Hill Charter School in New Bedford from 2017-2018 and earning her education leadership degree at Bridgewater State in 2019. She was the assistant principal at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School from 2018-2022.

Then she became the assistant principal at Dighton Elementary School until being hired for the principal's position, which she will assume on July 1, where her 8-year-old daughter McKenzie is now a student. Lima said this was one of the main reasons for choosing to work in Dighton in 2018.

"I had just had my daughter and the commute from Taunton to New Bedford was too much," she said. "I wanted to be with her more."

What's been her secret to success as an educator over the past 18 years?

"I always listen. I have an open-door policy. My students know they can talk to me anytime. I will support them and guide them and their parents in any way I can to help them make the right choices for themselves," Lima said.

"I've enjoyed that I've helped students struggling academically and behaviorally. I've seen them grow. It still makes me want to be in the building everyday."

She said she will start her first summer in her new job preparing student schedules and working with custodians to get the school physically ready for the upcoming school year, including planting more flowers for the front entrance.

Perhaps more importantly, she'll also be actively participating as part of the Building Committee that will oversee planning the construction of a new elementary school, a project that recently received Massachusetts School Building Authority approval for the "Eligibility Period" phase (under which the school district must complete several key steps to qualify for state funding that include forming a project team, securing local funding, and conducting initial assessments and studies to establish the project's scope and budget.)

Here too she'll have to listen first, she said, then make the preferences of her administrators and herself known about how to replace the 70-year-old building.

"I am going to be the voice for staff and parents. That will be my main goal," she said.

She's looking forward to all of it.

"I love this community," she said. "It is so close-knit I see my students all the time. I teach CCD at St. Nicholas of Myra. I see my students there and at my daughter's dance class. I love seeing their smiles when they say hi to me."

"I feel I'm where I'm supposed to be."

