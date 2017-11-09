Felipe Massa retiring from Formula One, again

Williams driver Felipe Massa, of Brazil, smiles during a press conference ahead of Sunday's Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix, at the Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Felipe Massa is retiring — again.

The Brazilian said the same thing last season, but this time he says he really means it, meaning Sunday will be his last Formula One race in Brazil.

Unlike famous Brazilian drivers Ayrton Senna, Emerson Fittipaldi and Nelson Piquet, Massa never won the season championship. He calls himself the driver who got "most close" when he finished a point behind Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Massa says "this time is the last one for sure," with the season-ending race in two weeks in Abu Dhabi.

He will leave with 11 victories, which all came with Ferrari from 2006-08. He hasn't won since, and his retirement from Williams means that next season Brazil will be without a Formula One driver for the first time since 1969.