Felipe’s 109 partnering with Trails End Taproom

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a brief closure for the winter, Trails End Taproom in Old Colorado City has announced it will reopen, and now featuring the delicious flavors of Felipe’s 109.

Trails End closed in December for the winter, but announced on March 8 that it would be returning in the spring, with some exciting new additions. Felipe’s 109, a popular local fast casual spot known for its “Taco Burger,” is partnering with the taproom.

“We’re going to offer the best food in the city with the best drinks in the city,” said Kevin Weese, the founder of Trails End, in the announcement video posted to Facebook.

Trails End is a unique experience for beer lovers, as guests pick up a drink card when they walk in the door, and then pay by the pour. You can pour as little or as much as you want, taste test from a multitude of different taps before selecting the one that best fits your taste buds. The taproom also offers cocktails on tap for those who may not be feeling a beer.

Likewise, Felipe’s 109 has been offering sizzling comfort food with a Mexican twist, first as a food truck in 2020, then as a brick and mortar on the city’s south side a year later.



Felipe’s 109 persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic to build a loyal following, then had to take on the challenges of the South Academy Boulevard construction project that made travel in the area difficult for customers.

Now, the two are set to join forces, bringing the flavors of Felipe’s 109 to the west side and offering the perfect pairing of delicious food and refreshments.

Trails End did not provide a specific opening date, but you can follow Trails End on Facebook–Trails End Taproom and Eatery Colorado Springs–and Felipe’s 109 for all the latest updates. Trails End Taproom is located at 2925 West Colorado Avenue, and Felipe’s 109 is located at 3008 South Academy Boulevard.

