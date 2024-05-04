Felipe’s 109 holding grand opening for second location

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, May 4 Felipe’s 109 will hold a grand opening for its second location with the Trails End Taproom and Eatery in Old Colorado City.

This is the second Felipe’s 109 after construction on South Academy Boulevard made it difficult for customers to reach the first location at 3008 S. Academy Blvd., prompting Felipe Velasquez owner of Felipe’s 109 to partner with Trails End Taproom and open a second location in Old Colorado City.

The grand opening will be at the Trails End Taproom and Eatery at 2925 West Colorado Avenue and will run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It would mean so much to us if you showed some love and support,” wrote Felipe’s 109.

