Felicity Montagu cast in This Time With Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan’s return as Alan Partridge will see Felicity Montagu reprise her role as the DJ’s assistant.

The BBC recently announced that Coogan will be back as his famous alter-ego in the new show, This Time With Alan Partridge.

The series, to air on BBC One, will see radio DJ Partridge return to live television for the first time since his ’90s chat show, Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Montagu played Lynn in two series of I’m Alan Partridge and in the film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and will reprise her role across the new series.

Steve Coogan (Ian West/PA) More

Described as “a heady mix of consumer affairs, current affairs, viewer interaction, highbrow interview and lightweight froth”, Partridge’s new gig promises to be “very much the sweet spot for a man whose CV boasts over two decades of weekday local radio”.

It was previously announced that Black Mirror actress Susannah Fielding will play Partridge’s co-presenter, Jennie Gresham, while Tim Key will return as Simon “formerly Sidekick Simon” Denton.

The six-part series will be shown on BBC One later this year.