Feet sticking out of ground at Florida home belong to missing 23-year-old dad, cops say

A pair of feet sticking out of the ground of a Florida backyard have been identified as the remains of a missing father, police said.

The sister of 23-year-old Sabeion Dowell reported him missing Feb. 23, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

She hadn’t heard from her brother, also known as Sae, in a few days, police said. She said it wasn’t normal for him to be gone for so long without telling any family members.

He had never been reported missing before, police said in the report.

“I’ve never not known where sae was at for a long period of time,” the mother of his child wrote on Facebook.

Weeks went by as friends and family pleaded for his safe return.

“At this point everyone need to get in cars look around in woods and just be realistic go where he be knock on doors...” one person wrote on Facebook. “I know sae he would’ve been reached out. This man got kids and enough is enough.”

On March 13, Jacksonville police were called to a home about human remains, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. A homeowner was working on renovations when they made the gruesome discovery in the backyard, WJXT reported.

An officer who responded to scene “observed two feet sticking up out of the ground,” according to an incident report. Homicide investigators arrived and officials began working to determine who the remains belonged to.

Police later confirmed the remains as those of Dowell.

“The hardest goodbyes are the ones you don’t see coming, the ones you don’t plan or could ever imagine happening,” his sister wrote on Facebook on March 18.

Dowell’s cause of death has not been shared.

