New fees proposed for day hiking trails at Kentucky's Red River Gorge

Overlooks of the Red River Gorge Geological Area on the Chimney Top Trail. Sept. 19, 2020

Popular spots at Kentucky's Red River Gorge could start costing hikers and visitors a fee to access with a proposed plan from the U.S. Forest Service.

According to the proposal, if passed, fees at 22 recreational sites will be implemented, including at boat launches, popular trails for day use and backpacking sites. The U.S. Forest Service is accepting public comment on the proposal until July 31 before a final decision is made, and fees are implementable as early as 2025.

The U.S. Forest Service oversees and manages Red River Gorge and the Daniel Boone National Forest. The Daniel Boone National Forest spans over 700,000 acres, with Red River Gorge accounting for nearly 30,000.

Together, the two have over 600 miles of trails and welcome over a million visitors annually, according to the U.S. Forest Service website. Money from fees would go towards maintaining facilities, preserving resources and enhancing visitor experiences.

A view of the surrounding area in the Red River Gorge Geological Area from the Chimney Top Trail. Sept. 19, 2020

Currently free, sites like the Chimney Top Trail, Auxier Ridge Trailhead, Indian Creek and Grays Arch Picnic Area would cost $5 a day per vehicle, $7 for three days per vehicle or $50 annually. Other locations include the Half Moon Trailhead, Rock Bridge Recreation Area, Sky Bridge Recreation Area and Osborne Bend Trailhead.

Backpacking costs would also increase. Current prices per vehicle are $5/day, $7/three day and $50 annually. New costs would be $10 a night for backcountry sites, $15 a night for front-country sites, $35 for a 20-person group site and $55 for a 30-person group site. Three boat ramps — Hightop, Mouth of Laurel and Rockcastle--are also on the proposal with the same costs per vehicle as the day trails. To view all proposed fees, click here.

Comments on the proposal can be provided here. An in-person meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on June 11 at the Powell County Lions Club.

