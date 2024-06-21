Fees increasing at Steuben County landfill, transfer stations. Here are the new rates.

Tipping fees at the self-supporting Steuben County landfill and its transfer stations will increase beginning July 1.

Eric Rose, Steuben County Department of Public Works Commissioner, said the fee increase will fund the Steuben County Solid Waste Division Enterprise Fund.

The Steuben County landfill and its transfer stations, in Erwin, Hornell and Wayland, rely solely on landfill user fees to cover all operating costs, including wages, equipment and capital improvements.

Rose said the fees have not been increased since 2022 and are required to cover rising costs at the landfill and transfer stations.

The increases apply to private individuals, businesses, industry, commercial haulers and local political subdivisions within Steuben County.

The Steuben County landfill. The county's hazardous waste days help residents safely dispose of pool and other toxic chemicals.

How much fees are rising in Steuben County

Most tipping fees are rising between $3 and $8. Garbage at the Bath landfill, for instance, is rising from $44 to $48 with construction debris fees going up from $47 to $55.

Transfer station garbage fees are rising from $59 to $65 with construction debris at transfer stations going from $65 to $70.

The cost for individual bags is bumping from $3 to $4. The minimum fee for weighed loads will be $20, up from $15.

Special fees in Steuben County

Fees for box springs, mattresses and couches will rise from $10 to $15.

Fees for items containing freon will rise from $12 to $15.

Dig out fees are doubling from $25 to $50. Certified scale weight fees also double from $5 to $10.

The county is instituting a radiation surcharge (commercial only) of $500.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Fees are increasing at Steuben County landfill, transfer stations