‘It feels great’: Canadian County residents celebrate St. Patrick’s day with new alcohol rule in effect

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — St. Patrick’s Day looked a little different for Canadian County Residents.

“It feels great. The energy is great around here,” said Grady Cross, Owner of Grady’s 66 Pub.

Grady’s 66 Pub has been forced to shut their doors every Sunday morning since they first opened 14 years ago, but thanks to a new law, Cross said he can’t wait to start opening his doors much earlier.

“I’m very happy. It was definitely needed and I know everybody knows, but it was the only county in Oklahoma, so it was time,” said Cross.

Sunday marked the first day bars and restaurants could serve liquor before 2 p.m. just in time for Cross to welcome those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“We had a lot of people come in. They were so excited that it happened,” said Cross.

Cross said he believes the new law will create more opportunities for Canadian County businesses and the county itself.

“It opens up for other restaurants to come in and do brunches in Canadian County, something they never had before,” said Cross. “My employees get the extra hours they want, they need it. You know, everybody’s working hard these days.”

It’s not just business owners like Cross that wanted the change. Canadian County Residents said with this new law, they’re now looking forward to the upcoming football season more than ever.

“It’s about time. Sunday afternoons is all about football, games start at 11 a.m.,” said Dave Washburn, a Canadian County Resident. “We should have been there a long time ago.”

