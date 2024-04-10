Feeling thankful? No better way to donate than with a beer and a chance to win $1,000

Apr. 9—CHEYENNE — The first Thankful Thursday event that Bryan "Alf" Grzegorczyk held in 2010 raised a whopping $50 for the local American Red Cross.

"I had bought the Redwood Lounge back in 2010, and I thought, 'What can you do on Thursdays to drum up business?'" Grzegorczyk told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

As word of the effort to support local nonprofits grew, Thankful Thursday turned out to be a huge success, raising more than $3.3 million to date. In the past five years, this event has raised an average of $8,000 to $20,000 in a single night. More than 60 local nonprofits within Laramie County, most of them from the Cheyenne community, have benefited from the fundraiser, and there are currently 40 more on the waitlist. The highest amount of money raised in a single night was just over $45,000.

Needless to say, Grzegorczyk's perseverance paid off.

Thankful Thursday is a weekly fundraiser located at 3839 E. Lincolnway. It's a way to have a night out, drink a beer and give back to the local community — a "party with a purpose," as Grzegorczyk would say.

Every patron who walks through the door is automatically entered to win $1,000 — but that's not the only opportunity to win a cash prize. There are also card games — decks sold at $5 apiece — where holders of the lucky card have a chance to win money.

The event, reserved for those who are 21 and older, also includes food, baked goods and a live auction. Most of the work for the event is done by Grzegorczyk, the owner of Alf's Pub at the corner of Logan Avenue and 19th Street, and his team.

The pub owner recruits sponsors for the event, sets up the tables and chairs, and rounds up a group of volunteers. Nonprofits are only responsible for gathering donated items to auction off and the payment of a $350 host fee.

"(It) makes them have to put a little skin in the game," Grzegorczyk said.

Each nonprofit gets to participate in the weekly event once a year for five years. Family Promise of Cheyenne, a local nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness, will have its fifth and final Thankful Thursday this week.

However, Thankful Thursday has seen a decline in attendance over the past few weeks, and Thom Gabrukiewicz, a Family Promise board member, said he's worried this will affect future fundraising efforts for local charities.

"Maybe people are weary and have given as much as they can," Gabrukiewicz said in an email to the WTE. "But I think it's important to get people out to see the good that is being done in Cheyenne."

Grzegorczyk confirmed there has been a slight downturn in attendance over the past few months. Normally, the average attendance is 200 to 210 people a night, but, since last year, that average has gone down to 180 to 185 people.

"I think it's just our economy," he said.

Despite the slight decline in attendance, Grzegorczyk said the amount of money raised has stayed about the same.

Helping families get on their feet

Medical emergencies often put families, especially young families, in danger of eviction, Gabrukiewicz said, with expensive medical bills hindering their ability to pay rent. In 2023, Family Promise assisted nearly 700 individuals, he said, which included assisting 65 families, 135 children and 228 individuals.

"Every family and every person is one medical emergency away from being homeless," Gabrukiewicz said.

The 10-week shelter program monitors the well-being of its participants after they've left, providing them with an assigned case manager and stabilization services. Outside of providing hot meals and a warm place to stay, Family Promise gives families and minor children lessons in financial literacy, good tenancy and parenting.

The program can safely place up to three families in The Natalie House for 10 weeks, before moving them into an apartment or some other housing situation with reduced rent. Other services provided through Family Promise include transportation, food assistance and diaper assistance.

Family Promise programs cost roughly $220,000 a year, Gabrukiewicz told the WTE in an email, and the mortgage on The Natalie House costs $445 a month. FPC largely relies on grant money for funding, and donations are very helpful.

"It's the small donations that help drive everything," Gabrukiewicz said. "Even the smallest donation is good for us."

What to expect this Thursday

The doors to Thankful Thursday open at 4 p.m., with no entrance fee, but the event is only open to those who are of the legal drinking age. As mentioned previously, every person who walks in is automatically entered to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Drawings are held at 5 p.m., and the live auction starts at 6 p.m., and is moderated by professional auctioneers. Family Promise has gathered a collection of donated items for the auction, including an air fryer, power tools, gravity chairs and a cooler.

"This is very important for local charities," Gabrukiewicz said. "It gives notice to the public that these organizations exist in a setting that is a lot of fun."

