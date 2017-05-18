Feeling Squeezed: Healthcare Is Top Concern in CR's New Consumer Voices Survey

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

When it comes to healthcare, Americans may not agree on much, but they agree on this: Affordable, quality coverage is getting further out of their reach.

That's a key finding of Consumer Reports' second Consumer Voices Survey, a nationally representative poll of 1,007 adults conducted in April. When people were asked what their biggest concern is right now as consumers, healthcare issues were most often cited—mentioned by almost a quarter of respondents.

And the survey found that Americans' concerns about healthcare have ratcheted up significantly since the start of the year.

Cost is a major worry: More than half of Americans (57 percent) say they lack confidence that they and their loved ones will be able to afford health insurance.

Quality of care is another: 41 percent now say they are not confident that they will have access to the doctors, tests, treatments, and medications they need. That’s up from 35 percent in January when we first asked the question—a statistically significant jump.

And we heard that consumers have both struggled with steep increases in the past few years and worried about what will happen now.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have starkly different ideas about how to fix American healthcare. The Republican plan that the House passed May 4th will give more power to states to decide what benefits are covered and will let insurers price coverage in part on the insured person's health status. More changes are expected from the Senate.

Democrats say reforms should build on the existing law, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), fixing the parts that need to be improved.

The debate has reanimated central questions about how deeply government should be involved in its citizens' personal welfare.

When asked in our survey whether the government should help make sure people have access to affordable, quality healthcare, the vast majority of Americans—78 percent—said “yes.” While almost all Democrats answered that way, so did 80 percent of Independents and 56 percent of Republicans.

“When more than half of Republicans, the party that's been trying to repeal the ACA for seven years, say they want their government helping people afford quality healthcare, that shows that this is an issue that is important to a lot of people,” says Chris Sloan, a senior manager in the policy practice at Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting firm.

Fear of Losing Protections

In addition to conducting a survey, CR also asked consumers to share their own thoughts as the future of the nation’s approach to health insurance is being debated.

“I am very concerned about the future of our healthcare,” says Sue Jesch, 63, a self-employed violin teacher in Carson City, Neb. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, she told us in an interview, and gets health insurance through the marketplace exchanges created by the ACA—insurance she says she wouldn't be able to afford otherwise.

Cost Concerns

Another major concern for people who get insurance through their job or the marketplace is rising premiums.

People with employer-based insurance—about half of all Americans—have seen their premiums rise sharply for years. Since 2011, those rates for families have increased 20 percent, according to research from the Kaiser Family Foundation.