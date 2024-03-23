Feeling like peach cobbler for dessert? This Southern franchise just opened in Apex

There are few places in Apex open late enough to satisfy late-night, sweet-tooth cravings.

With the opening of its second Triangle location, The Peach Cobbler Factory hopes to change that.

The dessert shop opened at 1071 Pine Plaza Drive in Apex, next to Crumbl Cookies, which opened last year.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Customers can also order on the website and dining apps like Doordash.

The factory features cobblers, a Southern delicacy, and desserts like brownies, cookies and Belgian waffles, as well as churro sticks.

“I kind of tell people if you go to Crumbl Cookies, you get cookies. If you go to Dairy Queen, you get ice cream. If you come to us, we have nine different things to choose from,” owner Davin Riggan said. “We’re a one-stop dessert shop.”

Last year, the Peach Cobbler Factory opened its first Triangle shop in Fuquay-Varina and there are plans to open others in Wake Forest and Raleigh. The restaurant has locations in 18 states and in other parts of North Carolina, including Burlington and Gastonia.

The peach of good living

In addition to desserts, including over 10 flavors of cobbler with a free scoop of ice cream, the Peach Cobbler Factory offers custom-made drinks.

The Sweet Peachy Tea and the Cold Rush Coffee are made in-house favorites, Riggan said.

The Apex restaurant has a digital menu for customers to see what each item looks like and its calorie count.

“We’re really proud of the menu we created,” Riggan said. “When you go into these restaurants sometimes you just want to see what something looks like.”

And on one of the walls, an eight-foot mural displays a giant peach and reads the “peach a good living,” a play on Apex’s town slogan, “The Peak of Good Living.”

Riggan, a 49-year-old Bunn native, operates the franchise with his wife, Lisa, and 19-year-old daughter, Breanna, who is the general manager. Before opening the restaurant, Riggan worked for 18 years in the bread-distribution business.

Now that the Apex shop is open, Riggan has bought a mobile unit to take the Peach Cobbler Factory to Emerald Isle, Morehead City and Beaufort this summer. Plans are also in the works for trucks for local events and festivals.

“We’re more than just cobblers,” Riggan said. “You can bring a family of six in here, and everybody can can get something different.”

