Feeling lucky? Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots totaling $1.05B this weekend

Two massive jackpots, worth a combined $1.05 billion, are up for grabs for Illinois Lottery players heading into the weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has soared to $607 million, and the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has climbed to $443 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot, the eighth largest in the game’s history, has been increasing since it was most recently won by two tickets in California on Dec. 8.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 when a lottery player in Michigan won the $842 million jackpot.

In 2023, 13 Illinois residents won prizes of $1 million or more playing Mega Millions and Powerball.

Illinois lottery tickets are sold at more than 7,000 retailers across the state and at the Illinois Lottery website and online app.

