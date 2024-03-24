Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots climb to nearly $2 billion

Jackpots grew over the weekend for both Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries — win them both and you could rake in nearly $2 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.1 billion, the sixth time it has topped $1 billion in the past six years. The pot continued to grow after no one won Friday night's drawing, the 30th consecutive drawing without a winner. The jackpot was last won Dec. 8 with two tickets in California.

Take your winnings in cash and collect $525.8 million, before taxes.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday.

How lucky do you feel? The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

It could be worse. The odds of picking a perfect NCAA bracket is 1 in 120.2 billion "if you know a little something about basketball," according to the NCAA.

For, well, better odds — 1 in 292.2 million — gamblers could try the Powerball, where the jackpot climbed to $800 million Sunday after no one hit the winning numbers in Saturday's drawing.

Saturday's drawing included $1-million winners in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington, but no bigger winners. Earlier this month, a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Circle K on Hall Road on the West Side.

Powerball estimates the next drawing, at 11 p.m. Monday, to have a grand prize of $800 million, worth $384.8 million before taxes if taken in a lump cash sum.

