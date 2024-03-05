Feeling lucky? Mass. Market Basket sells 10 winning lottery tickets on same day

If you’re feeling down about not winning Monday night’s Powerball jackpot or just simply looking for some extra cash, maybe you should try buying your next ticket at one of Market Basket’s Massachusetts locations, where a slew of winners were recently sold.

The Powerball jackpot was up to $460 million for Monday’s drawing but not a single winning ticket was sold. The winning numbers were: 36, 42, 50, 52, and 67. The Powerball was 26. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

You’re next shot at winning comes Wednesday night when an estimated $485 million will be up for grabs.

If you’re looking to get lucky, maybe consider traveling to a Market Basket store in Tewksbury, where 10 winning lottery tickets were sold in a different game on Sunday alone.

All of the winning tickets were sold in the Numbers Game at the grocery store at 1900 Main Street. Each ticket collected $2,030.

The Numbers Game is drawn twice a day and the largest prizes won in Massachusetts this year were two $4 million prizes.

If you can’t wait for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, a Mega Millions drawing for $650 million will be held Tuesday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW