Feeling hot, hot, hot: These are the historic Top-10 hottest days ever recorded in Florida.

Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage this week of all things weather in Southwest Florida as a new hurricane season is about to start (June 1).

There's a reason Florida is known as the Sunshine State.

Depending on which website you look at, Florida averages between 230 to 250 days of sunshine a year and is only second to Arizona in that category.

Sun means warmth. Intense sun means heat, or hot. And Florida has experienced its fair share of what is known as extreme heat, something that in recent years is becoming more common during the summer months.

These are the Top 10 hottest days ever recorded in Florida, according to the Florida Climate Center in Tallahassee.

Jefferson County, Florida

Station name: Monticello 5 SE

Date: June 29, 1931

Temperature: 109 degrees

Okeechobee County, Florida

Station name: Fort Drum

Date: July 1, 1985

Temperature: 108 degrees

Putnam County, Florida

Station name: Crescent City

Date: June 29, 1988

Temperature: 108 degrees

Wakulla County, Florida

Station name: St. Marks 5 SSE

Date: June 23, 1944

Temperature: 108 degrees

Gadsen County, Florida

Station name: Quincy Experiment Station

Date: June 26, 1897

Temperature: 108 degrees

Jackson County, Florida

Station name: Marianna School for Boys

Date: July 5, 1909

Temperature: 108 degree

Santa Rosa County, Florida

Station name: Choctaw Naval Outlying Field Milton

Date: June 19 and 20, 2010

Temperature: 108 degrees

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Station name: Ten Mile Corner

Date: Aug. 23, 1992

Temperature: 108 degrees

Walton County, Florida

Station name: De Funiak Springs 1 E

Date: June 24, 1930

Temperature: 107 degrees

Putnam County, Florida

Station name: Federal Point

Date: Aug. 14, 1993

Temperature: 107 degrees

