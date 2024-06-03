Feeling hot, hot, hot: These are the historic Top-10 hottest days ever recorded in Florida.
Note to readers: The News-Press and Naples Daily News are providing special coverage this week of all things weather in Southwest Florida as a new hurricane season is about to start (June 1).
There's a reason Florida is known as the Sunshine State.
Depending on which website you look at, Florida averages between 230 to 250 days of sunshine a year and is only second to Arizona in that category.
Sun means warmth. Intense sun means heat, or hot. And Florida has experienced its fair share of what is known as extreme heat, something that in recent years is becoming more common during the summer months.
These are the Top 10 hottest days ever recorded in Florida, according to the Florida Climate Center in Tallahassee.
Jefferson County, Florida
Station name: Monticello 5 SE
Date: June 29, 1931
Temperature: 109 degrees
Okeechobee County, Florida
Station name: Fort Drum
Date: July 1, 1985
Temperature: 108 degrees
Putnam County, Florida
Station name: Crescent City
Date: June 29, 1988
Temperature: 108 degrees
Wakulla County, Florida
Station name: St. Marks 5 SSE
Date: June 23, 1944
Temperature: 108 degrees
Gadsen County, Florida
Station name: Quincy Experiment Station
Date: June 26, 1897
Temperature: 108 degrees
Jackson County, Florida
Station name: Marianna School for Boys
Date: July 5, 1909
Temperature: 108 degree
Santa Rosa County, Florida
Station name: Choctaw Naval Outlying Field Milton
Date: June 19 and 20, 2010
Temperature: 108 degrees
Miami-Dade County, Florida
Station name: Ten Mile Corner
Date: Aug. 23, 1992
Temperature: 108 degrees
Walton County, Florida
Station name: De Funiak Springs 1 E
Date: June 24, 1930
Temperature: 107 degrees
Putnam County, Florida
Station name: Federal Point
Date: Aug. 14, 1993
Temperature: 107 degrees
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: What is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Florida