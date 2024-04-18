Feeling goosey at Galleria Plaza

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Out at Galleria Plaza in Beckley, it is not just shoppers who were out enjoying the sunshine and grabbing a meal on the afternoon of Thursday, April 18, 2024.

A gaggle of geese created a splash right outside of the Starbucks and Chick-fil-A parking lots.

Onlookers loved watching the geese, but pest control experts noted that geese can interfere with traffic and leave a mess.

According to wildlife experts, geese usually avoid traffic and loud noises, so if they are found in a busy parking lot, they are either finding food or nesting.

It is illegal to harass or harm waterfowl, including geese, in West Virginia.

Experts advise pedestrians not to feed the geese, and maintenance crews may cover water sources with fine wire in order to discourage nesting near parking areas.

