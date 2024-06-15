'I feel like I'm corrupting you': Douglas Anderson teacher headed to prison for misconduct

A parent of a Douglas Anderson School of the Arts student shared a cell-phone photo in March 2023 of then-teacher Jeffrey Clayton being placed in a police car.

A once-lauded vocal teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday after a packed courtroom heard his recorded, intimate phone call with a teenage student.

“I can still feel my hands on your skin,” Jeffrey Clayton told the girl nearly 50 years younger than him.

“I feel like I’m corrupting you,” Clayton said later, asking the then-16-year-old whether she fantasized about being with him.

That was the point of sentencing Clayton, 66, who pleaded guilty in April to violating a statute that forbids teachers having sexual conduct with students or seeking or engaging in romantic relationships.

Jeffrey Clayton's jail booking photo following his March 2023 arrest.

“You were the adult here,” Circuit Judge Tatiana Salvador told Clayton, who also pleaded guilty to two lesser felonies just over a year after being handcuffed on campus and loaded into a squad car in March 2023.

The arrest helped spotlighted a history of rumors and complaints about teacher behavior at Douglas Anderson, a hugely competitive magnet school that U.S. News and World Report this year ranked as the 30th-best high school in Florida.

Fallout from the arrest prompted the school district to commission an outside review of how misconduct complaints have been handled. Little has been made public so far about any findings.

The recording played Friday was made by investigators who had already talked to the girl, identified only by initials, and arranged the discussion to have evidence of Clayton’s interaction with his student.

Hearing the conversation, “I felt embarrassed. I felt dirty,” Salvador said. “… It was creepy.”

Three other unnamed female students also testified that Clayton spoke or acted inappropriately during instruction or rehearsals, damaging their self-image in the process. Some said they struggled with trusting adult men following their exposure to his attention.

Among spectators in the courtroom was School Board member Lori Hershey who has a daughter who attended Douglas Anderson and a niece enrolled now.

She said afterwards that hearing the testimony had been hard and that she applauded the girls for speaking up in a way she hoped would help them find closure.

Parents in their vehicles line San Diego Road to pick up their children as students leave the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in this 2021 photo.

Defense attorney John Rockwell tried to salvage material from the recording to help his client, pointing out that the inappropriate physical acts Clayton admitted were limited to kissing his student and placing his hands on her. (A sentencing memo Rockwell filed specified the teacher had been “briefly placing his hands on her buttocks and cleavage area (on top of her clothing).”

No one argued Clayton had sex with his student, and during the recording the teacher asked her, “you’ve never had sex, right?”

Rockwell also drew an agreement from the lead detective on Clayton’s case that a review of voluminous text and email records found no evidence of inappropriate contact with other students or minors.

State sentencing guidelines for Clayton prescribed about 34 months behind bars.

A plea agreement where prosecutors agreed not to pursue other charges against Clayton included a requirement that Rockwell not ask for less than the guideline sentence, but prosecutors asked for 15 years in prison, leaving Salvador a wide timespan to consider.

